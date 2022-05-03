Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Update

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE OLN traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. 18,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,483. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Get Olin alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Olin by 26.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 49.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.