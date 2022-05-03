OLO (OLO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect OLO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. OLO has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53. OLO has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 252,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 188,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 292,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OLO by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 112,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OLO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

