Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

