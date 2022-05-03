Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

OMCL opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.86. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Omnicell by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

