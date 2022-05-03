ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ON. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.
NASDAQ ON traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,406. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.
In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,170 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
