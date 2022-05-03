ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ON. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,406. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,170 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

