ON24 (ONTF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. ON24 has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ON24 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $631.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.22. ON24 has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTF. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

