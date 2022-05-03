ON24 (ONTF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. ON24 has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON24 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ON24 alerts:

NYSE ONTF opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.22. ON24 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ON24 by 987.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 366,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 184,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,526.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.