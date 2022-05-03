ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.
Shares of OGS stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74.
In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.
ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Gas (OGS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.