ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.