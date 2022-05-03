OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFT. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 1,607,452 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 1,984,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

