OP Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $434,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 50,720 shares of company stock valued at $670,380 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in OP Bancorp by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

