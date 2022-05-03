Oppenheimer Boosts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $72.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

USB opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

