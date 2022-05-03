OptimizeRx Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.04 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

