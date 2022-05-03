OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OptimumBank stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

