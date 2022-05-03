Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

