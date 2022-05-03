Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Update

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Orbit International stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.67. Orbit International has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 14.61%.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

