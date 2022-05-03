Organogenesis (ORGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Organogenesis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Organogenesis had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $128.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. On average, analysts expect Organogenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORGO opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Organogenesis news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

