Organogenesis (ORGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Organogenesis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $128.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, analysts expect Organogenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $858.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In related news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Organogenesis by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Organogenesis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Organogenesis by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

