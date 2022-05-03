Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orica stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Orica has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

