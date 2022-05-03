Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Up 22.8% in April

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OHPA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,657. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 6.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

