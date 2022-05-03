OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Update

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. 61 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

