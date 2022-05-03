Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,031. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 33.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 104,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 128,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

