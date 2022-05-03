Oscar Health (OSCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSCR opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 236,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oscar Health by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,684 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

