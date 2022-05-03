Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.64.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $109.37. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $43,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.