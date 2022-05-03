Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,008,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Osiris Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

