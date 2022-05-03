Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OTMO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Otonomo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTMO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

