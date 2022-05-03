Otonomy (OTIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Otonomy to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otonomy alerts:

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $132.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Otonomy in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.