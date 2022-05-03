Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Otter Tail updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.
NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
About Otter Tail (Get Rating)
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.