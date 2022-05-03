Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

OTTR opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Otter Tail by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

