Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.
Shares of OUT opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.00 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.
Outfront Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outfront Media (OUT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.