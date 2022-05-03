Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of OUT opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.00 and a beta of 1.68. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 1,338.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 303,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

