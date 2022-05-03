Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OSG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,270. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $2,744,830. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.
