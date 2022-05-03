Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OSG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,270. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $2,744,830. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100,288 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

