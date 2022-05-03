Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel Buys 2,000 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
OMI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 2,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,962. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
