Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel Buys 2,000 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OMI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 2,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,962. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,194,000 after buying an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,970,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,782,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

