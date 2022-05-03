Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter.

OXLC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. 22,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

