Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $35,390.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,339 shares of company stock worth $261,965 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXSQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

