Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXSQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,810.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

