Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

