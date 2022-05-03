PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,590,000 after purchasing an additional 303,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

