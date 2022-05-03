Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) Head to Head Contrast

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) and Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Advanced Human Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.54 billion 14.14 -$520.38 million ($0.27) -39.78 Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 21.84 -$14.06 million N/A N/A

Advanced Human Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palantir Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palantir Technologies and Advanced Human Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 1 5 3 0 2.22 Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.08%. Advanced Human Imaging has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Advanced Human Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies -33.75% 14.65% 9.81% Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Advanced Human Imaging on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers palantir foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides apollo, a software that enables customers to deploy their own software virtually in any environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as MyFiziq Limited and changed its name to Advanced Human Imaging Limited in March 2021. Advanced Human Imaging Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

