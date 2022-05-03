Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $571.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of -120.66 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

