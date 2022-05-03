Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at BTIG Research

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,599.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $89.77 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

