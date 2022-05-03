Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 88,809 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,331,246.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,491,444 shares in the company, valued at $97,306,745.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $711,465.90.

On Monday, April 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $292,335.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.54. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.