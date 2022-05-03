PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. 1,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,415. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.96.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 596,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PAR Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,562,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 90,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

