Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 478,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,175. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87. Paramount Global has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.