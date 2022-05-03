Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paramount Global had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. 467,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,562,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Several research firms have commented on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

