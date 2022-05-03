Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.49 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,067 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,339 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 59,572 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

