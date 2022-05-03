Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.