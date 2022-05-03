Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.
Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.88.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
