Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.88. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 59,572 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

