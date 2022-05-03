Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Posts Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

