Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

