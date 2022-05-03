Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

PTNR stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

