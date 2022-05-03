Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $10.62.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Partners Bancorp during the second quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Partners Bancorp during the third quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.