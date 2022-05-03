Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $10.62.
Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 5.35%.
Partners Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.
